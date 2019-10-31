SOLO is an amalgamation of three institutions of Italian excellence. Built by Genoa-based shipyard Tankoa, she features styling from two renowned designers in Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini. SOLO features a modern and minimalist styling on the interior, making use of natural material for a contemporary feel that radiates a warm atmosphere.

Magherita Casprini’s vision for Solo’s interior has culminated in a bold, beautiful space that pulsates with irresistible chic. It is easy to see why the Tankoa build has been met with such acclaim. This recess of unrivalled chic, soothing style and unapologetic edge begins in a stunning beach area, offering a plush corner sofa and indented recess hosting a widescreen television. A bar styled with an illuminated marble effect sits perfectly with futuristic chrome stools, whilst a mirrored ceiling panel adds an almost dizzying dimension to the room.

12 guests can be accommodated in Solo’s luxurious interior staterooms, including a Master and VIP. The owner’s cabin provides a plush island set adrift in a sea of cream, with the huge bed taking centre stage. In keeping with the yacht’s styling, the furnishings are calculated and minimal. Floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire wall and two skylights allow an expanse of glorious nature to pour in. Only some curved sofas, metallic coffee tables and yet another home cinema intervene on this understated haven.

Outdoor spaces have all been optimised, with a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The main aft deck is equipped with a six metre traversal swimming pool, sofas and a pop-up TV screen to turn this entire space into an outdoor cinema room.

Earlier in the year, Superyachts.com spoke to Tankoa expert and Build Captain, Renzo Chelazzi on this latest Tankoa masterpiece. “It is the second yacht that we have launched for the same owner,” explained Chelazzi. “It has been very helpful for us at Tankoa during construction to improve what has been done on the first yacht and modify according to what the charter requests were on the previous yacht.”

Solo is currently listed for sale with IYC, with an asking price of €71,500,000. Designed with a vision for entering the charter market, she stands as a bold investment for a shrewd owner.