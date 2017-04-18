Christened ‘Home’ by her owner on Friday 14th, this 50-metre cutting-edge milestone represents yet another step forward for the innovative shipyard and a major new addition to the global fleet.

Innovative Engineering

M/Y Home is ultra-efficient, with low fuel-burning levels and an extremely quiet experience overall. The details of which surround engineering beyond compare; with water cooled DC electric shaft motors (which can cruise silently and up to 9 knots on generators alone) as well as two forms of propulsion power, a diesel mechanical engine, and diesel electrical.

The Fast Displacement Hull Form itself - devised by Van Oossanen Naval Architects - is a marvel of modern marine evolution, increasing efficiency through form as well as engineering. Even with the latest in cutting-edge engineering, Home can reach a range of 3,750nm with a top speed 16.3knots.

Contemporary Cool

The aluminium-built Home falls under the 500GT threshold, and with a shallow draft creating the perfect cruising opportunities for exotic escapes such as The Bahamas, there’s more to Home than just innovation.

Designed by Omega Architects, the contemporary profile of Home hints at the engineering at hand and the lifestyle on board; with sleek, flowing lines, vertical bow and striking superstructure giving way to expansive on board spaces.

The impressive use of glass catches the eye of those on shore, while those tendering to the swim platform will appreciate the main central staircase leading to the spacious aft platform and beyond.

Stripped Back Style

Once inside, the Cristiano Gatto interior style matches the lifestyle of Home’s owner; bringing linear design, two-tone palettes and a relaxed, homely feel to match life on board the titular superyacht.

Fabrics, leathers, and lacquered surfaces are in polar white contrasting with the warmth of the wood. Deep red and burgundy loose furniture and accessories catch the eye and jazz up the almost minimalist design emphasised by iconic custom-built furnishings.

The Owner’s apartment is located on the main deck forward and includes a private study, a large bathroom with shower stall and a full beam bed room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that allows those on board to breathe easily.

Guests are accommodated in five luxurious staterooms on the lower deck: two doubles, two twins and one full-beam VIP suite. The wellness area – with gymnasium and spa – is located on the lower deck aft, adjacent to the engine room, and has convenient direct access to the main deck aft through an internal staircase.

One of the most outstanding areas on board Home is the sky lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows like a veranda overlooking the ocean. To enhance the outdoor-indoor connection Cristiano Gatto brought the exterior teak into the interior to create seamless flow between the upper lounge and the aft deck dining area.

Home - first of the new-breed Heesen Yachts - is scheduled to remain in the harbour in Oss while her systems are commissioned, and will then move to Rotterdam where she will undergo her sea trials before delivery in June.