Taking place on international waters on 14th February 2018, the yacht excelled on sea trials and is now ready to embark on its maiden voyage.

Captain David Burge offered comment on the new delivery, stating; “During sea trials, the yacht handled extremely well and gave a very smooth ride, even whilst proceeding at a speed of over 20 knots with a sea running. I am most excited about our maiden voyage down to the Mediterranean Sea and very much look forward to the 2018 summer cruising season.”

VanTom reached a top speed of 23.3 knots, maintaining comfort and handling the metre-high waves with ease. Built for the journey, she offers total luxury for up to 12 guests on board.

Arne Ploch at Camper & Nicholsons, who represented the client’s commercial interests during the construction, comments: “It was a real pleasure to work with Heesen throughout this new build for the past two years. It’s been a smooth relationship based on mutual trust and respect, the way it should be when building a new yacht. It has been a great experience for the owner and his team.”

The Heesen 5000 Aluminium class - the family from which VanTom heralds - hinges on a semi-custom platform, offering clients a yacht they can customise that relies on proven design and technology, reducing both client costs and construction times.

Sleek, stylish and effortlessly cool, VanTom is now headed toward the Mediterranean where it will start a long and exciting career on the water.