The name Winch is a cornerstone of modern superyacht design and will forever resonate through the industry in the same vein as Bannenberg and Oeino. The London-based studio is behind some of the most breath-taking designs to grace the waters, from Phoenix 2 and Madame Gu, to last year’s MYS award winners Excellence and TIS.

In Heesen, Winch has found a partner that not only shares its passion for ground-breaking design, but one which has the in-house capability and infrastructure to turn a Winch vision into life. The two industry giants are currently collaborating on three different projects, scheduled for deliveries over the next few years. Here, we take a look at how the next generation of Heesen Yachts will look under the partnership with Winch.

80.07m Project Cosmos

He first project of this promising new era of Heesen x Winch superyachts is the 80m Cosmos. Cosmos will become the largest superyacht to be built by the Dutch shipyard and represents the shipyard’s ambition to build bigger, with Winch providing the perfect design to accomplish this.

The soon-to-be flagship of the Heesen fleet is well on track, with her keel laying held in May last year. The Winch profile on this superyacht is muscular and sporty, while sticking to the fundamental principles which guarantee a timeless design. Guests onboard Cosmos will find it hard to get away from the sumptuous Beach Club, which boasts drop-down platforms and an enticing sunken bar.

The 80-metre yacht is set to become the fastest aluminium yacht in the world, reaching top speeds of 30 knots.

57m Xventure

Riding the wave of explorer yachts, Heesen and Winch unveiled 57m Xventure in March last year, before presenting the design at FLIBS in November.

The 1,400GT explorer is inspired by nature, with every aspect of her design intended to bring her closer to her surroundings, which could be any of the most remote destinations on the planet. Her distinctive, rugged exterior shape give her a powerful aesthetic, primed for extreme adventures to all corners of the globe.

You would be mistaken if you thought for one second that the explorer functionality of this superyacht would come at the expense of luxury. A stunning three-deck crystal elevator provides smooth access throughout the opulent interiors, while around the exterior guests can find everything from a swimming pool with Jacuzzi to a Winter Garden.

67m Project Sparta

First introduced as ‘Avanti’ during the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, Sparta has been described by Heesen as having “new-look sporty profile” which would “pave the way for the next generation of Heesen yachts.”

The 67m Steel FDHF was sold in October to an experienced owner, and upon delivery will be able to accompany up to 12 guests. Designed to provide the perfect setting for family relaxation, Sparta boasts ample social spaces that suit every occasion. A full beam salon on the main deck provides the central interior entertainment space, while a plethora of amenities include a sauna, steam room and gym. The exterior is characterised by the 5m infinity pool.