The first of the newly styled vessels in Heesen Yachts' award-winning 47-metre class, Project Margarita is billed as offering luxury and elegance in every detail.

Featuring both an exterior and interior by Omega Architects, the vessel boasts a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

On the yacht’s interior, contrasting fabrics of silk, wool and linen complement the subtle patterning and rich textures featured in the main saloon, while the walnut floor, oak walls and gloss lacquered ceiling bring an element of gravitas to the interior.

In the sky lounge, large windows stretch across the entire length of the saloon, while the bar and home cinema system make this area equally suited for cosy evenings as guests move inside from the terrace.

The master suite, classic in contemporary style, houses a sumptuous en-suite bathroom with central bathtub and a myriad of marble vanity units, oak panelling, an Art Nouveau custom-created mosaic as the centre panel and a pale travertine marble floor. A large private study and walk-in wardrobe complete the Owner’s private suite.

On the lower deck, Project Margarita has two double and two twin suites decorated with walnut panels, deep ultra-soft wool carpets and silk textured wallpapers. All en-suite bathrooms have marble walls, limestone floors and contemporary polished steel fittings.

Project Margarita will undergo intensive sea trials in the North Sea before being delivered to her Owners for summer cruising in the Mediterranean. She will be available for inspection at the Monaco Yacht Show next September.