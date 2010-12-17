International Yacht Collection: Brokerage Update

M/Y Lady Linda

Lady Linda is a beautiful and contemporary 57m custom tri-deck luxury yacht designed by Evan Marshall. Currently in construction with Trinity Yachts, she offers a helipad for ‘touch and go’ drop-offs and a half-beam gym.

Lady Linda is built to offer ample accommodation for 12 guests in 6 stylish suites, consisting of a full beam owner’s suite located on the main deck as well as four half-beam equal size guest rooms located below.

Due for delivery in 2011, brokers John F. Dane and Frank Grzeszczak have signed this stunning yacht for sale at an asking price of $44,900,000.

M/Y Soraya 46

Recently signed by the MD of IYC Monaco, Kevin Bonnie, the Soraya 46 is a superyacht with style, finesse and technological aptitude like never before. This exquisite state-of-the-art vessel has been designed as a trans-ocean motor yacht for world-wide cruising, built with an advanced displacement hull and advanced operating services to simplify long haul cruises.

The Quantum Zero Speed stabilization has also been carefully matched to the unique Soraya hull form to create an incredibly stable yacht.

Her full-beam owner’s suite features a king-sized bed facing toward a generously sized plasma TV alongside a palatial ensuite and a large walk in wardrobe. From the main deck foyer, the central stairs give access to the two large VIP cabins to port and starboard with queen size beds and huge ensuite bathrooms.

Further aft are two guest cabins with twin beds alongside an extra pullman berth in each, bringing the accommodation capabilities up to 12 guests.

Due to be launched in June 2011, the asking price of this stylish superyacht for sale is $25,000,000.

M/Y Tajin

Frank Grzeszczak and Chany Sabates III have also proudly announced the signing of Tajin. Built in 2000 by Trident Marine, superyacht Tajin underwent an extensive $3 million refit project in 2008 and has since been maintained as a beautiful 44.8m tri-deck motor yacht.

Her newly re-designed and re-furbished Skylounge includes a day-head, bar, a 46” TV and a new Bose surround sound system. Her interior includes a main salon with a large bar and the space to comfortably accommodate 10 guests in 4 well appointed staterooms, all with ensuite.

Superyacht Tajin has been signed for sale for an asking price of $7,900,000.

M/Y Crili

Crili has been used as a private superyacht for the past six years and has been immaculately maintained throughout her time on the water – last undergoing paint and equipment upgrades in 2008. Featuring a classical interior and offering a refined and elegant approach to design, her spacious layout can be described to have two luxurious master staterooms.

The main full width master stateroom offers owners a king size bed located forward on the bulkhead as well as a comprehensive entertainment system and Jacuzzi tub.

Crili sleeps 9 guests in 4 extremely spacious guest rooms and accommodates a crew of up to 8 in 4 cabins.

Signed for sale with IYC’s Bob McKeage, this deceptively sized 40m motor yacht is for sale at an asking price of $9,500,000.

M/Y Blue Star

Blue Star offers the standard Burger construction quality and finish, standing as a motor yacht with character and classic appeal. Measuring 26m, Blue Star was built in 1987 and features lightly toned African Anigre wood which perfectly complements the fresh neutral carpeting as well as a spiral staircase to the staterooms forward of the marble bar.

Motor yacht Blue Star has recently been signed for sale with brokers Michael Mahan and Simon Gibson for an asking price of $1,695,000.