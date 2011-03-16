Built in 2006, Peninsula is an expertly constructed motor yacht which encapsulates all the classical elements of luxury yachting. M/Y Peninsula offers a style which is lost in more contemporary superyachts, combining high-quality performance with a long rage capability and effortless American style.

M/Y Peninsula is capable of maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of around 24 knots as well as reaching an impressive top speed of 28 knots through her twin C-30 Caterpillar 1150hp diesel engines.

Peninsula can comfortably cater for eight guests in three well-appointed cabins alongside an exquisitely designed Ralph Lauren interior.

International Yacht Collection has extended their thanks to the brokers involved in the sale. M/Y Peninsula was listed at an asking price of $3,450,000.