Custom built by Italyachts at their Viareggio shipyard in 2012, she has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 8.33m (27'3"ft) and a 1.27m (4'2"ft) draft .

Tabarakallah’s sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Andrea Bacigalupo.



She is powered with triple MTU engines and she can reach a speed of 35 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 30.00 knots from her 23,000.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of cabin space, Tabarakallah offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 5 suites . She is also capable of carrying up to 7 crew onboard.

