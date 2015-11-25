Read online now
IYC Announce 43m Tabarakallah for Sale

By Paul Joseph

Brokerage house IYC have announced that the 43-metre motoryacht Tabarakallah is now for sale.

Custom built by Italyachts at their Viareggio shipyard in 2012, she has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 8.33m (27'3"ft) and a 1.27m (4'2"ft) draft .

Tabarakallah’s sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Andrea Bacigalupo.

She is powered with triple MTU engines and she can reach a speed of 35 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 30.00 knots from her 23,000.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of cabin space, Tabarakallah offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 5 suites . She is also capable of carrying up to 7 crew onboard.

IYC is one of the world's most renowned yacht brokerage houses.

