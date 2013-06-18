Built by Italian shipyard Ferretti in 2003, EMUNA features well-proportioned interior spaces and layout that is characteristic of larger megayachts.

She has a beam of 6.3m (20'8"ft) and a 1.88m (6'2"ft) draft and is capable of 31.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Emuna offers accommodation for up to 8 guests in 4 suites, as well as up to 2 crew onboard.

Located in Aventura, Florida, Emuna had an asking price of $4,995,000.

One of the world’s largest yacht brokers, IYC have offices in North America and the Caribbean.