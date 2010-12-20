After International Yacht Collection announced the acquisition of the Sacks Group Yachting Professionals, a new development has emerged; effective January 1st, Bob Saxon will begin his new role as President of IYC.

Felix Sabates, Chairman of International Yacht Collection commented, “There is no one better suited to expand IYC’s worldwide brand: a strategic model that incorporates all aspects of the yachting lifestyle. IYC’s current active fleet of 150 yachts represents three-quarters of a billion dollars in Central Listings, new builds from Trinity Yachts, charter management, yacht charter vacations having incorporated the Sacks Group into our family, yacht brokerage and yacht management. Bob Saxon’s unrivalled reputation, his understanding of the totality of the modern yachting business and his ability to understand owners and their needs are critical to our global expansion.”

International Yacht Collection, including The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals, a division of Trinity Yachts LLC, is a privately held corporation headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Standing testament to Felix Sabates’ comment on global expansion, IYC currently have offices in the major ports of call around the world, notably Newport, Palm Beach, Monaco, Nassau, St. Maarten and Dubai, after a collabortion between the Al Suwaiket Group and Trinity Yachts to add an office in the Gulf.