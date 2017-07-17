A burst of fuchsia across the dazzling ocean waters, S/Y Pink Gin is a spectacle to behold. Having travelled more than 100,000 nautical miles globally since her launch, her capability to traverse the finest of ocean floors is unrivalled. Designed with adventure in mind, owners of S/Y Pink Gin can expect world-class cruising in all climates and conditions, with a lifting keel for optimum cruising access and offshore performance. Her 2006 build also saw a welcome refit in 2011, making her a true sailing contender to take on the world.

Light and fast, she is built from composite materials boasting pristine condition and effortless style, calling guests for long summer evenings in sailing serenity. Owed to an exterior talent, its classic stylings; a low profile deck house and reverse transom, transcend the owners of S/Y Pink Gin into extensive deck space. Take its large central cockpit for guests to gather, a versatile space which can be utilised for al fresco dining or sun-kissed afternoons, and a second cockpit for steering located aft.

The IYC sale showcases interior stylings that pays homage to timeless traditionalism whilst also remaining elegantly modern. Its spacious layout optimises space on board perfectly; with an interior design headed by Design Unlimited, boasting a combination of fine leathers, mahogany and custom furniture offering bespoke comfort on board.

S/Y Pink Gin's spacial dimensions sails this design creation into true success, boasting dual level saloons that ensure multiple spaces for guests to enjoy. Her communal guest space, distinguished as a particularly important element of her design takes precedence, due to the longer journeys S/Y Pink Gin is made for; the ability to cover significantly more ground than competitor sailing yachts, with the ability to widely visit remote destinations, from the offshore islands of The Bahamas to the coastal jewels of The Med.

Wherever S/Y Pink Gin chooses to set sail, painting the horizon with her alluring presence and sizeable stature, accommodation for eight guests in four cabins, inclusive of a large master, ensures a sailing adventure of a lifetime.