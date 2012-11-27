A beautiful example of Trinity Yachts engineering dexterity, Zoom Zoom Zoom is an MCA compliant aluminium tri-deck motor yacht. At the time she was delivered in 2005, Zoom Zoom Zoom was the fastest yacht of her size (holding the capability of cruising at 23 knots); she still out performs yachts currently entering the market.

Zoom Zoom Zoom was awarded the Best Boat of 2005 by Showboats International and Winner of the Best Semi-Displacement Motor Yacht 40m+ Award at the Showboats Awards in 2006.

Zoom Zoom Zoom was listed for sale through International Yacht Collection at an asking price of $22,400,000.