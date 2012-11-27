Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

IYC Sell Superyacht Zoom Zoom Zoom

By Ben Roberts

IYC Broker Mark Elliot has announced the successful sale of the 49.1m (161’) Trinity-built superyacht Zoom Zoom Zoom with Jeff Stanley of Gilman Yachts representing the buyer.

A beautiful example of Trinity Yachts engineering dexterity, Zoom Zoom Zoom is an MCA compliant aluminium tri-deck motor yacht. At the time she was delivered in 2005, Zoom Zoom Zoom was the fastest yacht of her size (holding the capability of cruising at 23 knots); she still out performs yachts currently entering the market.

Zoom Zoom Zoom was awarded the Best Boat of 2005 by Showboats International and Winner of the Best Semi-Displacement Motor Yacht 40m+ Award at the Showboats Awards in 2006.

Zoom Zoom Zoom was listed for sale through International Yacht Collection at an asking price of $22,400,000.

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events