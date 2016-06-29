IYC Sells 45m Superyacht Ouranos

Broker Michel Chryssicopoulos represented both buyer and seller in the sale, and introduced a new owner to a pedigree yacht from the Admiral Tecnomar Group.

Part of the Nadara series, Ouranos is a semi-displacement hull, achieving speeds of 24 knots but also stable, safe and comfortable for crossing journeys.

The interior of Ouranos offers incredible amounts of space, with six suites and clean, elegant and contemporary styling throughout. Due to this layout, Ouranos is one of the most successful charter yachts in the IYC fleet and this - after being renamed Ipanemas - is where she will remain.

This is the most recent superyacht sold by IYC in recent months - the portfolio of which includes the 55m Serenity and the 52.1m Gravitas.