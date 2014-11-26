This impressive tri-deck yacht was built by Trinity Yachts in 2008 - who also handled the characteristic exterior styling - with contemporary interior design by Patrick Knowles.

The interior of Destination Fox Harb’r Too has warm tones, natural stonework and wood grains, with attention to detail throughout. The main saloon and dining area are separated by a twin-column cabinet, whilst the skylounge provides the perfect setting for entertaining, with sofas, television, five-stool bar and stylish card table.

Capable of accommodating up to 12 guests, Destination Fox Harb’r Too is the latest sales announcement from IYC which acts as another notch in both the brokerage house’s portfolio and a furthers the notion of an American Re-emergence.