IYC Sells Superyacht Sea Vista
Built by Hatteras in 1990, this classic American-styled yacht was successfully refitted in 2011 and has now been sold by IYC broker Chany Sabates with the help of Steve Fill of Bradford Marine Yacht Sales who represented the seller.
Measuring 23.47m (77’), this Hatteras motor yacht boasts a customised interior, the enhancement of an added cockpit and the luxury of always being maintained by a captain.
Sea Vista features accommodation for up to 10 persons in 5 staterooms with the aft guest stateroom easily converted to an office. Sea Vista was originally listed at an asking price of $599,000.