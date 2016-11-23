Designed for private use with high appeal on the charter market, the hull and superstructure of this stylish hybrid yacht are already built and project Piuma is well underway. Available to owners looking for a new project launch in time for 2018, Piuma has been meticulously designed to offer all aspects of the superyacht lifestyle.

Generous interior spaces most notably include a full beam main saloon and dining set up, complimented by six guest cabins for up to 13 guests; comprised of a well-appointed master cabin with private study, full-beam VIP cabin and four additional cabins on the lower deck.

The interior style itself has been the work of the Admiral in-house design team, but with light palettes, beautiful marbles and tasteful touches of colour bringing the modern interior to life, available to refit and renew where required.

The exterior spaces are equally generous, with two aft decks, both with dedicated dining and relaxation spaces, and the sun deck which is home to a relaxing life outside, with jacuzzi, dining, sunbathing areas and touch and go helicopter pad.

Listed with IYC at an asking price of €24,900,000, the Piuma project is one of the most exciting projects under construction at the Italian Sea Group today.