Built and designed by the renowned US shipyard, Trinity Yachts, Mia Elise is not only a brand new addition to the water but a new signing in International Yacht Collection’s brokerage fleet.

The fourth superyacht to be launched by Trinity in 2010, Mia Elise features an interior design, steeped in elegance, by Patrick Knowles and ample space to accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious staterooms.

Mia Elise has been signed by International Yacht Collection for sale at an asking price of $40,000,000.

To see IYC’s Virtual Tour of superyacht Mia Elise click here.