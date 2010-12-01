IYC Sign Superyacht Mia Elise for Sale
International Yacht Collection broker Mark Elliot has announced the signing of the distinctive 50m Trinity superyacht Mia Elise; launched just over a month ago.
Built and designed by the renowned US shipyard, Trinity Yachts, Mia Elise is not only a brand new addition to the water but a new signing in International Yacht Collection’s brokerage fleet.
The fourth superyacht to be launched by Trinity in 2010, Mia Elise features an interior design, steeped in elegance, by Patrick Knowles and ample space to accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious staterooms.
Mia Elise has been signed by International Yacht Collection for sale at an asking price of $40,000,000.
To see IYC’s Virtual Tour of superyacht Mia Elise click here.