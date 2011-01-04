Built in 2001, Quantum of Solace is a sleek, sharp and distinctive superyacht with all of the Italian engineering quality of a trademark Benetti. Quantum of Solace was also retrofitted in 2009, undergoing extensive modifications and numerous other upgrades including her interior styling and décor.

In 2009 her windows and bulwarks were remodelled in order to make her main salon a lighter and more open space. Other work undertaken in 2009 included a complete re-build of her Sky Lounge in order to make more effective use of available space and add a black leather bar with stainless steel detail.

Able to accommodate up to 14 guests in 6 luxurious staterooms, Quantum of Solace is a yacht designed for the perfect cruise. Her full beam Master Cabin offers stunning views of the Ocean from large oval windows as well as newly installed furniture, entertainment systems and a new office.

The VIP cabin also holds large windows for a view of the sea; however instead of the ‘his’ and ‘hers’ bathroom found in the Master Cabin, there is a full, palatial ensuite and wet room.

International Yacht Collection broker Mark Elliot has been signed into the co-central signing with Ocean Independence for the sale and will be listing this spectacular superyacht at an asking price of $24,995,000.