What initiatives is H2 implementing to keep a head of the curve in the field of high-quality British yacht design?

“We are looking at increasing our technical knowledge of solas and pyc codes and our relationship with Laurent Giles Naval Architects helps us to achieve this. We currently have two 120m projects working to these rules and we have learned so much.”

Your new 72m yacht Vicky is ready to launch at the Proteksan Turquoise yard, what can you tell us about that?

“She is now in the water before final delivery and she looks beautiful! She has a bold curved exterior with a central fixed owners balcony into the bedroom as well as a double height main salon. On top is a huge sundeck with a large forward facing pool. The recent fashion to put pools on the aft deck is not to every owner’s preference.”

Is there anything you can tell us about new projects on the drawing board, or maybe even in the shed?

“We are currently working on a 78m at Blohm + Voss as well as the interior of a 72m at Nobiskrug. Recently we have signed a contract for a very large new project to also be built in Germany!”



How important is it to the British design industry that new talent is found in order to keep things fresh?

“I don't purposely try to harvest talent from UK. In fact my design team is a cosmopolitan mixture. London is a great place to be based but owners are not interested in your nationality!”

You announced a partnership with Laurent Giles last year, how has that evolved since September?



“They are our preferred naval architects and have contributed fully to our recent new projects. In return we are helping them develop their services for the modern yacht industry. They will be exhibiting at Monaco and they will reveal a model of an interesting large sailing yacht that we have collaborated on together.”