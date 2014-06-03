The steel-and-aluminium yacht will now enter the final phase of construction before its slated delivery this coming Autumn.

Ester III boasts an exterior design by Espen Oeino who has created a vessel with a distinctively strong, masculine appearance.

The interior, which is currently installed right now, is the work of Reymond Langton whose elaborate design and joinery work coupled with loose pieces of furniture made by Silver Lining have created a striking inside space.

Other notable features include large vertical windows forward on the main deck, an eye-catching white and grey paint job and a large helipad set above the wheelhouse.

Lürssen have several other major projects in the pipeline for this year, including the 94m Kismet II (ex project Global) by Espen Oeino and the 102.6m Quantum Blue by Tim Heywood.