Nero

The 90m motor yacht Nero resembles a different age of luxury yachting, featuring a classically sophisticated exterior and interior styling from Neil Taylor. Built in 2008 by Corsair Yachts, Nero has since been a flagship in the charter market, offering opulent luxury and the ideal entertainment opportunity. Motor yacht Nero is no. 31 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts roster.

Cakewalk

Superyacht Cakewalk will be the largest yacht to be built in the US since the 1930’s. Cakewalk combines a certain timeless essence of luxury yachting with a modern twist from designer Tim Heywood. Expected to launch this year by Derecktor shipyards, the 85m Cakewalk will be making her long awaited debut at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.

Sycara V

World renowned shipyard Nobiskrug have announced the presence of the recently launched 68m motor yacht Sycara V. Nobiskrug were responsible for her expert naval architecture and exterior design with an interior styling from Pure Design and Craig Beale.

Athos

Built by Holland Jachtbouw and completed in 2010, this stunning 62m sailing yacht was designed by Hoek Design Naval Architects. Athos features a deep-V hull alongside high-quality rigging for leading performance with generous space for four luxurious guest cabins.

Roma

Standing proudly at 61.8m, motor yacht Roma is one of the most revered superyachts on the water. Custom built in 2010 by Italian shipyard Viareggio SuperYachts, Roma features a sophisticated exterior design from the drawing board of award-winning designer Espen Oeino. Roma is well known for her stunning interior, designed in collaboration between Newcruise and Gehr.

Senses

This 59m expedition motor yacht has made a big impression on the charter market. Built in 1999 by Fr.Schweers, Senses is one of the most exceptional conversion projects on the water. With a sturdy, sea-faring exterior, Senses holds one of the most luxurious interiors created by Martin Francis.

Cloud 9

Launched in 2009, this 60m CMN-built motor yacht is a stunning example of modern superyacht design. Second in the CMN Line60 series, Cloud 9 holds a breathtaking interior design by Andrew Winch and a high-level of marine engineering.

These are just a few in a long list of breathtaking vessels. With the entire superyacht industry preparing for the show, we look forward to bringing you all the updates for the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.