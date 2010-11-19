In two weeks the 49th edition of the Antigua Yacht Show will play host to the most impressive yachts on the water, allowing visitors from across the globe to survey their charter options against the backdrop of one of the most idyllic charter destinations in the world.

Natita

This 66m Oceanco is a motor yacht of both impressive stature and elegance, featuring exterior styling by the leading Dutch shipyard and an interior design by Alberto Pinto. Launched in 2005, Natita underwent a major refit project in 2009, making her an expertly maintained superyacht with a lot to offer on the charter market.

Sycara V

Sycara V is one of the newer superyachts on the market this year, having only just been signed by IYC for charter. Built by Nobiskrug in 2010, this stunning 68m motor yacht was delivered in September and made its debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. With an interior design from Pure Design and Craig Beale, Sycara V is an exquisite and sophisticated superyacht inside and out.

Phocea

One of the most remarkable luxury sailing yachts on the water, this custom 75m DCAN-built yacht was designed by Beiderbeck Designs and was launched in 1976. Not only is this a charter yacht with history and experience, but Phocea was originally refitted in 2000, and has since undergone further refits in 2006, 2008 and 2010, completely rejuvenating her style and making her an effortlessly cool and comfortable superyacht with a lot to offer.

Kogo

Featuring a distinctive Tim Heywood design, Kogo was custom built in Lorient, France by the Alstom shipyard in 2006. Paired with an interior design from Terrence Disdale, the 71.71m Kogo combines a unique exterior styling, expertly designed interiors and the ability to cruise to up to 7,000nm; offering a full spectrum of enticing charter features.

Princess Mariana

Built in 2003 by Royal Denship and refitted in 2008, Princess Marianna is one of the finest yachts on the water at the Antigua yacht show. Measuring 76m, Princess Mariana was designed by Espen Oeino and features interior design from Francois Zuretti – offering the ideal layout with spacious accommodation for 12 guests.

Maltese Falcon

The largest superyacht at the 2010 Antigua Yacht Show, this unique and truly stylish 88m sailing yacht is no ordinary luxury yacht. Featuring an innovative exterior and interior design from Ken Freivokh and all of the high-quality charisma of a Perini Navi build, the Maltese Falcon is a stunning example of the future of yacht building.

Launched in 2006 and refitted in 2008, this is the perfect opportunity for any charter client, offering a once in a lifetime cruise onboard one of the finest luxury sailing yachts on the water.

These magnificent superyachts stand amongst the largest and most breath-taking luxury yachts in the world in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts roster.

As 2010 draws to a close, we will soon be proudly announcing the Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast of 2011; listing the largest yachts in the world to be launched in the New Year.