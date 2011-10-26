Unbridled

Unbridled was launched in 2009 and still stands its ground as a distinctive, stylish and cutting edge superyacht against the latest launches of 2011. Being exhibited at the show through Moran Yacht & Ship, this 58.22m (191') recent signing is bound to be drawing a lot of attention dock side.

Felicita West

Luxury sailing yacht Felicita West was built in 2003 by the world renowned Perini Navi yard and is still one of the world’s largest and fastest all-aluminium sailing yachts ever-built. Designed by the revered naval architect Ron Holland, the 64m (209') Felicita West is one of the most well known sailing yachts on the water and deserves a place as one of the largest and most distinctive yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Kismet

Kismet, the 68.15m (223.59') motor yacht built by Lürssen in 2007, is a combination of expert northern European construction, Art Deco inspired design and high-quality luxury; offering select charters in the Caribbean and Mediterranean through Moran Yacht & Ship. One of the most attractive motor yacht designs at the show, Kismet is a veteran of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and will easily attract a lot of attention come the 26th.

Allure Shadow

Recently signed for sale through Merle Wood & Associates, the 67.10m (220.14') Allure Shadow is the only yacht of her kind exhibiting at the show and easily one of the most attractive from a buyer’s perspective. Acting either as a luxury support vessel or stand alone superyacht, Allure Shadow is the perfect yacht for the transit of sports cars, helicopters and tenders too cumbersome to fit on a luxury yacht.

Laurel

Custom built by Delta Marine in 2006, this 73.15m (239.99') behemoth of a yacht boasts an expert exterior and interior design from both Delta Design Group and Donald Starkey. Albeit a state-of-the-art superyacht, Delta will be showcasing her sophisticated aesthetics and stately amenities next week to gathering crowds at the SYBAss Dock.

Northern Star

Northern Star is 92nd in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World rankings and an established site at the industry’s finest yacht showcases. This capacious 75.40m (247.37') superyacht was designed by Espen Oeino and built by Lürssen, offering both style and high-quality construction alongside an arsenal of water toys and luxury amenities.