London has always been an integral part of the global superyacht landscape. A recent report from Camper & Nicholsons and WealthX pointed a spotlight on this, stating that 11% of all yacht owners are from the UK.

With this in mind, we spoke to Peter Bryant, Event Director of the LYJAPCS, to find out why this show is primed to build on current activity and ignite new movements as it continues its annual evolution.

“The hub was already there with many of the world’s top yacht brokers and designers especially headquartered in London," explains Peter Bryant. "What Prestige London & LYJAPCS is doing is to draw attention to this dynamic industry within the wealthy London community.”

“Up until a year ago, the only show on yachting was the London Boat Show which really did not address the super yacht segment in any way. Now, for the first time there is a dedicated event on luxury yachting in London each year.”

World respected builders of the finest superyachts on the water - such as Nobiskrug, Lurssen, Amels, Blohm + Voss, Abeking & Rasmussen, Fincantieri, Westport, Amico & Co, Pendennis, Sunseeker and Princess Yachts- will be in attendance at the show, driving awareness and looking to make a mark on a new show offering direct access to UK high net worth individuals.

Superyachts are not the only focus of the show, as premium luxury brands from across the world are set to offer myriad high-end products through brands such as Tesla, Moet Hennessy, Goldfinch Pianos, Harrods Estates, Mclaren, Ulysse Nardin and exclusive destinations such as Porto Montenegro.

“We have staged the show a month later in May this year, to avoid the easter holidays and are marketing the event in a more targeted way to reach the audience we wish to see at the event,” adds Bryant. “In 2017, we will have even more dramatic developments - details of which will be announced at the 2016 Show.”

The exhibition, hosted in Old Billingsgate Market, is joined by the London On Water exhibit, an exclusive physical display of yachts at the historic site of St Katherines Docks. This display is preparing to welcome motor boats from across the board alongside sailing yachts such as the Spirit 54, which can be seen reflecting the luxury yachting lifestyle in the James Bond movie Casino Royale.

Superyachts.com will be at the London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show in London next week to bring you news from the event, however, in the meantime you can watch our video of last year’s exhibit here.