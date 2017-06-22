Mediterranean Magnificence on M/Y Insignia

As one of the most successful charter yachts in Greece, it is no surprise that Insignia's elegant space offers the ultimate charter escape. Its expansive deck space was a leading aspect of her refit, along with a re-paint of the hull and superstructure. Its inside; a rich interior full of warmth and character, tells another story entirely.

Space is key on Insignia, and with 55.60-metres to enjoy, this German masterpiece calls for socialising and entertainment. From long al-fresco lunches with family, endless entertainment with friends, each corner offers a new and exciting space of luxury. Take its open air cinema, for movie nights under the stars, utopian sauna or large jacuzzi looking out to sea-it is an immersive space for all to enjoy.

The exterior (and interior) design by Luiz de Basto Designs is full of character. A series of golden hues, woods and cappuccino furnishing's give it a cosy feeling of home. Eye catchingly, its large, spiral staircase takes centre stage, running from the lower deck up to the sun deck, offering the opulence of a stately home on the water. From its formal dining area to its lounge area and bar, nothing tops the glassed sky lounge with jaw-dropping 180-degree views out to sea.

Well suited to charter thanks to her glamorous accommodation, Insignia has seven en suite staterooms for up to 12 guests to relish in. Its wide views, a full beam VIP, and its vibrant colour scheme offered uniquely in every room- no single experience of this superyacht sensation will be the same. Luixurious textures, generous natural light and visual allure marry together to offer a heavenly retreat into relaxation.

Insignia calls sea lovers to enjoy its perks, with her expansive exterior deck space being a huge pull-factor. Not just a great indication of volume, it is perfect for lazy breakfasts, basking on the sundeck or residing in the sheltered gymnasium for workouts at arms length with the ocean. Ideally stocked with a host of tenders and toys, you will feel immersed in an oceanic paradise on the gem of Germany.

Insignia is available to charter with IYC during the Summer and Winter Season in the Mediterranean.