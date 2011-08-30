M/Y 4You

Built in 2009 by the Dutch yacht builder Heesen Yachts, the 154’ (47m) superyacht 4You is capable of accommodating up to 10 guests in five beautifully decorated cabins, including an owner’s cabin, two VIP cabins and two twins.

4You has now undergone a significant price reduction of €1,000,000 and now stands available for sale at an asking price of €26,750,000.

M/Y Vitamin

Also launched in 2009, Vitamin was built by the leading US shipyard, Palmer Johnson Yachts, and designed by the highly acclaimed Nuvolari & Lenard design studio.

This 120’ (36.6m) motor yacht’s sleek exterior design matches perfectly with her contemporary interior style, and after successfully travelling to La Napoule, France, Vitamin will be on display with 4You at the Cannes International Boat Show for an all new asking price of $15,900,000.

The Cannes Boat Show will be running from the 6th – 11th of September.