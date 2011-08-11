Sweet Doll was successfully launched in 2003 at the Heesen Yachts shipyard in Oss, introducing an expertly built, all-aluminium superyacht to the water with a sharp and sleek exterior design from Omega Architects.

After undergoing an extensive refit in 2007, Sweet Doll was equipped with state-of-the-art stabilization equipment for a smoother cruise experience whilst also updating her exquisite Frank Laupman styled interior.

Sweet Doll is capable of achieving a top speed of 26 knots through twin MTU 16V 4000 M90 diesel engines whilst being able to reach a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

With a spacious internal layout, this superyacht can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins; consisting of one large master stateroom, one VIP cabin and three doubles.

Usually seen in Monaco’s luxurious Port Hercules, superyacht Sweet Doll is now available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship for an asking price of €15,900,000.