Moran Sign Heesen Superyacht Sweet Doll for Sale
Moran Yacht & Ship has announced the addition of the custom built 46m Heesen superyacht Sweet Doll to their extensive brokerage fleet.
Sweet Doll was successfully launched in 2003 at the Heesen Yachts shipyard in Oss, introducing an expertly built, all-aluminium superyacht to the water with a sharp and sleek exterior design from Omega Architects.
After undergoing an extensive refit in 2007, Sweet Doll was equipped with state-of-the-art stabilization equipment for a smoother cruise experience whilst also updating her exquisite Frank Laupman styled interior.
Sweet Doll is capable of achieving a top speed of 26 knots through twin MTU 16V 4000 M90 diesel engines whilst being able to reach a range of 3,400 nautical miles.
With a spacious internal layout, this superyacht can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins; consisting of one large master stateroom, one VIP cabin and three doubles.
Usually seen in Monaco’s luxurious Port Hercules, superyacht Sweet Doll is now available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship for an asking price of €15,900,000.