Kivircik is a custom built planing yacht built in 2009 by Mengi-Yay, featuring a GRP hull and superstructure and state-of-the-art stabilization systems. Powered by dual MTU 12V4000 engines, the superyacht can achieve around 25 knots at top speed.

The superyacht is ideal as a charter or family yacht as she can comfortably sleep up to 12 guests in one master suite, two doubles and two twin cabins, with an additional two Pullman berths.



Motor yacht Kivircik is for sale with A1 Yacht Trade Consortium and Northrop & Johnson, with an asking price of €8 million.