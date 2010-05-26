The custom built motor yacht was delivered in January 2010 from Viareggio Superyachts and has stunned onlookers around the world with her sophisticated design from Espen Oeino.



RoMa has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, boasting a beam of 11m and a spacious interior.

The superyacht holds a contemporary interior design by a world-class collaboration of Newcruise and German interior company Gehr.



Motor yacht RoMa can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in six luxurious staterooms, all with en suite. Accommodation comprises a full width master suite on the main deck and four guest cabins, including a bridge deck VIP suite.

This masterfully created superyacht holds a number of alluring features alongside her stunning design, such as a gym, Jacuzzi, cinema, games room and a large pool.



RoMa is for sale with Merle Wood and Edmiston, with an asking price is running at €59.5 million.