Porto Antico in Genoa saw the 22nd annual MYBA Charter Show draw to a close last weekend. With an enviable line up of charter yachts on display, rain seemed to be the only hindrance to the celebrated event.



Spirits were high at the show, despite the weather. Monaco based firm Charter & Charter commented on the number of amazing superyachts at the show this year and brokerage firm IYC said that, although the weather left a lot to be desired, brokers made every effort to make the most of the annual event.

A highlilght at this year's MYBA Charter Show was the stunning 50m M/Y Mosaique, which was on display to brokers for the first time in six years. M/Y Mosaique was built in 2001 by Proteksan Turquoise and has since been meticulously maintained, undergoing refits in 2005 and 2007. Represented by Bluewater Yachting, motor yacht Mosaique's appearance at the Genoa show brought the perfect opportunity for brokers to meet the new Captain, Jez Dean, with his five star stellar crew.

Bluewater Fleet Manager Zelda Swinton stated: “Mosaique was well-received and brokers gave positive feedback for both the crew and the immaculate condition of the yacht. They were extremely impressed to see her in such pristine condition."

Attendees at the MYBA Charter Show 2010 sampled gourmet food, took part in seminars and even a MYBA Gala Dinner at Villa Lo Zerbino. Sofia Orlitskaya-Kapnias from charter firm Aris Drivas commented: “The show was very well organised, as always… I was amazed by the level of chef’s skills on Sierra Romeo, Sirahmy, Marcelina of London, Red Anchor and My Space.”

The MYBA Charter Show is one of the most important superyacht events in the industry. Albeit slightly impaired by the rain, the show played host to a wealth of superyachts this year, including the 90m Nero, the 65m Trident, the 62m Bistango and the 56.7m Bad Girl.



The MYBA Charter Show, Genoa, brings together charter professionals from across the globe to display some of the finest yachts available for charter.