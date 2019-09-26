Having worked on some incredible projects this year, including M/Y Erica and Project Boreas, Omega Architects has lots to boast about. M/Y Erica example of this "she is a custom design" explains Frank Laupman "but she is quite different". Expanding on the brief from the client, the CEO shares the curation behind the vessel.

"The client came in and wanted alot of sunlight so we provided this for him" continued Frank. "We made falling windows with a slight down to allow air to get into the skylounge [...] we made a super big sundeck, all covered with sliding deck panels because he's a real yachtsman and wants to run with his captain"

Omega Architects long standing collaborative partners with shipbuilding giant Heesen, are responsible for some of the most architectural classics on the water. We asked why the partnership makes sense to Frank. Mr Laupman explains;"They want to be sure there's the same details and they can maintain their build quality [...] i've worked at Heesen, i know their way of working" .

We then went on to discuss yachts in the mid-size range and the answer was matter of fact; "people want to have more height in their cabins and their saloons...people are getting taller!"

Over the next year there is still so much to be excited about. Heesen just released two models alongside Omega Architects. While they may be staying quiet on the details, the brief is clear; a next generation audience raring for discovery. "People want to use their boat" explains Frank. Who are the people? "The next generation. The sons and daughters of their current owners who are very well aware of the need of sustainable products".

A real trend at the BNC this year is a welcoming approach to the new generation. Builders, brokers and now shipyards embracing a new demographic breathing new life into the industry. We look forward to seeing how this develops.