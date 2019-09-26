Staying ahead of the game, Mauro says, is down to offering clients the best products possible, blending enthusiasm with skill. “We can guarantee our passion, our devotion to the design, our attitude and capability to approach any technical idea that the client could have in order to build a full custom vessel.” Creating unique and daring superyachts is helped by the structure that Fincantieri has in place. “We develop a lot of engineering in-house, so we can guarantee a lot of attention to any needs or idea an owner could have.”

The Italian shipyard has a reputation that is bolstered by mammoth projects such as Serene and Ocean Victory. Serene, at 134 metres, was delivered in 2011 and her design boasts an incredible collaboration between Espen Øino and Reymond Langton. Three years later, Fincantieri returned to work with Espen on the 140 metre Ocean Victory.

Is this an indication of a focus on specifically larger vessels? “It depends on the meaning of a larger yacht,” answers Mauro. “The yachts the have built up to now, Serene and Ocean victory, have been really big but that doesn’t mean we are keen only on building yachts over 100 metres. Our projects have started from 60 metres which I believe is still a large yacht. We are able to satisfy any request from 60 metres.”

At present, Fincantieri Yachts do not have any yachts in construction, but Parodi reveals that the shipyard is presently working on several contracts and projects that it hopes to finalize some of in the near future. In the meantime, Fincantieri has unveiled a new concept Vis, designed in collaboration with Francesco Paszkowski. Vis, whose name derives from the latin for energy and strength, represents Fincantieri’s modern approach to building what Parodi describes as “peculiar” yachts.