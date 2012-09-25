With projects in construction across the world and an impressive portfolio spread across 16 years, Axis Group Yacht Design has a lot to talk about.

After completing the engineering on the recently launched 55m Picchiotti motor yacht, and a 70m yacht for which they were awarded Best Naval Architecture, Horacio Bozzo, Founder of Axis Group Yacht Design, explained what currently sits in their expansive project book.



“We currently working on other projects, one is a 54m being built in ISA in Ancona, Italy,” explains Horacio. “Then we are building a 44m in China with Kingship, we are about to start up another construction there, and another construction, a 56m in the states.”

With projects such as Essence and the widely renowned Green Voyager in construction in China, the 54m ISA-built Panorama, a 62m VSY motor yacht and the 56m Expedition yacht, Axis Group Yacht Design is one to watch over the coming years.