With his 72m superyacht Stella Maris sat in clear view of our Breaking News Centre in Port Hercules, inspiration for discussion topics were not in short supply.

Over the last four years of the Breaking News Centre, we have had the pleasure of interviewing Espen - always with new and exciting projects to discuss.

This year the topic fell to Solandge, the new Oceanco Project Jasmin and how his approach to design has never failed to create something both unique and powerful.

Watch the above video for more information.