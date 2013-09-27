MYS 2013: Espen Oeino On Superyacht Solandge
Espen Oeino has long held a firm position as one of the world’s top superyacht designers, and with the recent launch of the 85m Lurssen superyacht Solandge now in his portfolio, we sat down with Espen to discuss the project and what new designs have been on the drawing board.
With his 72m superyacht Stella Maris sat in clear view of our Breaking News Centre in Port Hercules, inspiration for discussion topics were not in short supply.
Over the last four years of the Breaking News Centre, we have had the pleasure of interviewing Espen - always with new and exciting projects to discuss.
This year the topic fell to Solandge, the new Oceanco Project Jasmin and how his approach to design has never failed to create something both unique and powerful.
Watch the above video for more information.