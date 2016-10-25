Taking place at an extremely exciting time for the country, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show has a world of both yachting and yacht orientated products on display. To get to grips with the world’s biggest marine luxury show, we look at the latest superyachts on display next week.

Galactica Supernova

One of the latest, and largest, superyachts on display next week, Galactica Supernova took the Monaco Yacht Show by storm and epitomises the very idea of a front-page superyacht. Adored by the press and revered by yachting experts, Heesen Yachts’ largest launch to date is a 70-metre (229’6”ft) triumph in terms of design and on board experience thanks to a collaboration between Espen Oeino and Sinot Design.

Fast & Furious

The first newly-updated 55 metre (181ft) YS5009 DAMEN Support Vessel named Fast & Furious is a genuinely unique addition to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. The updated superyacht - on display with AMELS - offers incredible flexibility and offers ample configurations for diving explorations, car stocks, extreme sports equipment, endless tenders and toys as well as a full helicopter hangar with even more luxury living within.

Silver Lining

Christensen Yachts launched two superyachts in one week, Silver Lining being the first of the twins to arrive into the waters of the Pacific Northwest. This 50-metre (164’ft) motor yacht is the 39th hull to emerge from the yard and marked a new era for Christensen in terms of design evolution and activity following the acquisition of the yard in 2015.

Chasseur

Second in the one week launch schedule at Christensen was Chasseur, the 40th hull in the American yards’ history and another 50-metre (164’ft) superyacht with style in droves. Part of the yard’s ‘reinvention’, Chasseur reflects the exciting new direction the yard is heading in and will join its sistership at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to showcase that direction to the world.

Sanlorenzo 460EXP

A new direction for the Italian yacht builder, Sanlorenzo’s latest 460EXP is a superyacht designed to take those on board across the globe in complete comfort. Measuring 42 metres (138’ft), the rugged exterior of the explorer yacht is spacious thanks to a wide beam and expertly designed layout with accommodation space for 10-12.

Westport 112, 125 & 130

Westport is set to present three superyachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, a 34m (112’ft), a 38 metre (125’ft) and a Westport 40M (130’ft). The latest in the Westport fleet belongs to the Westport 125 range named Black Gold – launched in August 2016. America’s most prolific yacht builder, Westport has been launching incredible yachts into the waters of Washington State for over 40 years and is presenting their latest additions to the fleet next week.