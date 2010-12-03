Immediately following her launch, the Newcastle 5500 will be moved to the Rybovich Superyacht Marina to undergo final outfitting. During the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, we were informed that the yacht had recently been added to the joint listings for sale with IYC through Jim Eden and Kevin Bonnie, Managing Director of the IYC Monaco office.

Kevin Keith, owner of Newcastle stated, “We are excited to see our largest yacht to date near completion. The Newcastle 5500 begins a new chapter in the history of Newcastle Shipyards as we look to build superior yachts for the most discerning owners.”

The new 55m superyacht is a custom-built yacht with 6 staterooms, featuring 2 king master suites (located on the main deck and the Skylounge deck forward) and a VIP king guest suite below. Unique elements of the Newcastle 5500 superyacht include an infinity pool on the split level sundeck and a raised veranda on the main aft deck of the alfresco dining area.

The Florida based shipyard has commented on the build, saying that when she is delivered, she will be the 9th largest superyacht to be built in the US in the last 50 years.

Newcastle shipyards are also currently constructing three expedition style motor yachts, ranging from a 39m ice strengthened explorer yacht, a 45m explorer yacht and a 53m explorer motor yacht.

The Newcastle 5500 is available for sale with International Yacht Collection for an asking price of $54,900,000 USD