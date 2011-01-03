Originally named Lady Hawke, superyacht Dauntless is one of ten modern 23’ beam raised pilothouse motor yachts built by Broward Marine at the peak of their production of top class aluminium superyachts.

Dauntless has a lot to offer owners, including an open plan main deck with a great sense of light and space due to numerous full height windows in the salon. This expertly build motor yacht also offers al fresco lounging, dining ad space for evening entertainment on the flybridge and aft deck as well as an intimate Jacuzzi for two.

With an impressive beam length, Dauntless offers extra interior volume as well as full walk-around side decks, an aft engine room arrangement which provides ample space for eight guests in four well appointed staterooms just off a central foyer amidships.