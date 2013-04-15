Serenity is a perfect example of Burger’s high quality and tradition. She was thoughtfully built and outfitted by her original owner who has taken perfect care of her since her launch.

She features 4 guest staterooms with additional space for up to 4 crew, a hydraulic passarel, Atlas shore converter, and reliable Caterpillar power.

Wes Sanford represented the seller of Serenity whilst Dunbar Horsford of DB Yacht Sales represented the buyer.