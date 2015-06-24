Northrop & Johnson Sell Superyacht Vango
Northrop & Johnson has announced the sale of the 49.9m (164’) Westport motor yacht Vango by brokers Kevin Merrigan and Wes Sanford, acting on behalf of the seller.
This fast and fun superyacht, built in 2006, is exceptionally well maintained. She offers an array of impressive amenities, including an elevator, a Jacuzzi, a helicopter landing pad and an exceptionally spacious swim platform.
Vango has remarkable trans-oceanic range and is able to cruise at high speeds while maintaining an exceptional level of comfort for those on board.
This ABS-classed, MCA-compliant yacht is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six exquisitely styled staterooms. On deck, Vango has two alfresco dining spaces, as well as a sundeck with hard top, Jacuzzi and wet bar — an excellent space for entertaining