This fast and fun superyacht, built in 2006, is exceptionally well maintained. She offers an array of impressive amenities, including an elevator, a Jacuzzi, a helicopter landing pad and an exceptionally spacious swim platform.

Vango has remarkable trans-oceanic range and is able to cruise at high speeds while maintaining an exceptional level of comfort for those on board.

This ABS-classed, MCA-compliant yacht is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six exquisitely styled staterooms. On deck, Vango has two alfresco dining spaces, as well as a sundeck with hard top, Jacuzzi and wet bar — an excellent space for entertaining