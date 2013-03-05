Launched in 2008, Beothuk is a distinctive explorer superyacht with ample accommodation for up to six guests in three staterooms; consisting of a full-beam master suite, a double and a twin. Twin 600hp Caterpillar engines also allow Beothuk to travel a distance of 4,000 nautical miles at 10 knots.

After being listed for sale with broker Michael Nethersole, Northrop & Johnson managed to successfully broker a sale with help of Cromwell Littlejohn of Merle Wood & Associates.