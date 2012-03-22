Visitors arriving against the backdrop of Palm Beach will be welcomed to a display of the best the marine industry has to offer. Highlighting the stunning superyachts on display will be leading brokers, designers and shipyards such as Moran Yacht & Ship, IYC, Denison Yacht Sales, Nordhavn Yachts, and Burger Boat Company.

Yachts on display from March 22nd – March 25th include the 49.3m Remember When, the 49.6m Cuor Di Leone, the 50m Iroquois, the 55m Four Aces, the Benetti 60.9m Diamonds Are Forever – the largest yacht on display at the show this week.

Representatives of the Town Docks Marina, the only public marina in Palm Beach, will also be in attendance at the show alongside exhibitors from every aspect of the marine industry.