This impressive Power Catamaran was designed with large family ownership in mind, and with extensive accommodation for family, guests and crew (up to a maximum of 32 individuals), this yacht is sure to make an impression at the Singapore Yacht Show.

Equipped with a displacement hull she has a very long range with consistently low fuel consumption, hardly differing from slower speed up to the maximum of 22 knots and over. The hull and superstructure were constructed using the very latest technology by High Modulus who inspected the construction from a very early stage.

The massive deck spaces provide a perfect platform for long range cruises, entertaining a large number of guests, fishing and diving; however, with her owner already looking to construct a larger yacht, Phatsara is now available for sale through Northrop & Johnson.