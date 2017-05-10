“The highlight of our trip is the itinerary itself,” says Captain Paul Hutchinson, who has been particularly struck by the remote beauty and diversity of the areas visited. “We sat in an amazing coral fringed bay for three days and didn’t see another yacht, not even in passing. It was impossible to not be taken by the sheer beauty and stillness of the surroundings.”

Now back in the Mediterranean, we look back at her journey by exploring each destination from on board; starting with Fiji and Tahiti in the first of a new feature series.

Fiji

Fiji’s sugar sand and crystal water is nothing short of the best in the world, poised against the backdrop of luscious landscapes luxurious places to stay it provides a dream-like island experience for superyacht charters.

But those itching to get something more from their charter needn’t head to extreme destinations on an explorer vessel to become intrepid travelers, as can be seen in La Dea II's postcard gallery below.

Cited by many as one of the best places to swim with sharks, Fiji is home to Cathedral Reef and the opportunity to go underwater with grey reef sharks, bull sharks, tiger sharks, black tips, white tips, the tawny nurse, leopards and hammerheads, all under a community conservation project.

What’s more, with new luxury bolt-hole’s and private island rentals opening right next to all the action, there’s never been a more exciting time to visit Fiji whilst still feeling like the first ever person to discover its territory.

Tahiti

Lured by land or by sea, the island of Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia. Far from the Med and lesser well-known than the Caribbean, it’s a charter destination which falls somewhere between Australia’s east and The America’s west, yet provides everything that’s on offer from its neighbours, and more.

With untouched natural beauty and a world teeming with life both above and below the water, Tahiti is a mecca for whale watching, surfing, underwater exploration and on-land hiking before retiring to the sundeck to watch deep red fill the sky and ignite the Pacific.

Merge this adventure with the superyacht lifestyle, paired with a world of boutique spas and escapes on terra firma, the draw of Tahiti becomes more apparent with every postcard.

On Board

“Cruising in remote areas has helped the crew to gel as a team unit and everyone plays a role in ensuring that guest time aboard is truly memorable,” explains Captain Hutchinson. “The crew really care for La Dea II and she has become a much loved yacht; I think that shines through for anyone to see.”

Aside from her crew, exploration is a key part of her identity as La Dea II is much more than just a luxury vessel. A globally capable platform for both adventure and relaxation, her recent refit in 2015 has created an immaculately maintained home on the water, ready to accommodate any charter guest’s vision of escape.

The finer details of Trinity-built La Dea II push the sense of adventure and luxury even further, with a divemaster, on board Phantom drone, an arsenal of water toys, bicycles for on-land exploration and space for up to 12 guests across a simple, sophisticated and stylish interior.

IYC central agency yacht La Dea II is a remarkable addition to the global charter fleet and, following a global voyage, is now back in the Med and available for charter in the Balearics this summer.