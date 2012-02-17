Power Catamaran Phatsara Nearing Completion

Designed to accommodate up to 32 guests, this impressive Power Catamaran (named Phatsara) was designed as a home on the water for a large group of guests. Not only is Phatsara a spacious luxury vessel, but is equipped with a displacement hull which aids her long range and low fuel consumption; something which barely changes from slower speeds to the maximum of 25 knots.

The hull and superstructure has been constructed using the very latest technology from High Modulus who inspected the construction at every stage. The yacht was built to DnV standard though was not necessary to be classed due to the owners requirements. The yacht has extensive redundancy in its main systems with key engineering being duplicated throughout provided great backup and independent security while at sea.

There are enormous entertainment and outdoor areas giving the owners high flexibility in its usage. The massive deck spaces provide a perfect platform for long range cruising, large numbers of guests, fishing and diving and parties/functions.

The owner has already decided to construct a larger yacht and thus she is for sale. The yacht could easily be converted for charter or luxury dive use. The yacht will be launched in March 2012 to undergo Sea Trials with verification by an independent surveyor. Phatsara is available for sale through Northrop & Johnson for an asking price of $8,000,000.