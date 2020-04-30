Making her way to Genoa under the management of IYC, the 72m superyacht is a multi-award winner and represents the very best of Made in Italy design. Her exterior lines were drawn from the pen of Francesco Paszkowski with Margherita Casprini enlisted to design the interiors.

A modern and minimalist styling onboard Solo generates a sophisticated and warm atmosphere throughout the onboard spaces, with contemporary styling features benefitting from Casprini’s bold vision.

12 guests can be accommodated in Solo’s luxurious interior staterooms, including a Master and VIP. The owner’s cabin provides a plush island set adrift in a sea of cream, with the huge bed taking centre stage. In keeping with the yacht’s styling, the furnishings are calculated and minimal. Floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire wall and two skylights allow an expanse of glorious nature to pour in. Only some curved sofas, metallic coffee tables and yet another home cinema intervene on this understated haven.

Last year, Superyachts.com spoke to Tankoa expert and Build Captain, Renzo Chelazzi on this latest Tankoa masterpiece that dazzled during the 2019 show season. “It is the second yacht that we have launched for the same owner,” explained Chelazzi. “It has been very helpful for us at Tankoa during construction to improve what has been done on the first yacht and modify according to what the charter requests were on the previous yacht.”

The recent price reduction now sets Solo at an asking figure of €67,900,000 for an incredibly voluminous superyacht complete with everything from a main deck infinity pool to a private Owner’s deck with terrace and jacuzzi. Solo is not the only large superyacht in the IYC brokerage fleet, with 85.10m Lurssen superyacht Valerie ready for the summer season after maintenance works in Barcelona.