A truly cutting edge construction project, the luxurious transoceanic Soraya 46 was designed and built to be a distinctive, futuristic and opulent superyacht with high comfort levels throughout and ample space for up to 10 guests on board within 5 cabins.

Features such as her retractable hydraulic helipad at the bow, open and spacious storage areas for tenders and keeping the deck areas clutter free, large swim platform, underwater illumination, silent and relaxing cruising capabilities makes the Soraya 46 and incredible superyacht and marks the first entrance into the market for Soraya Yachts.

Interiors have been designed and built through laser-precision of CAD-cutting of furbishing and furniture made from elegant materials of excellent quality and hand-finished to perfection by Bobič Yacht interior. The interior design by Aleš Bratina exudes timeless elegance and sophistication, which serves as an elegant background for the owner to add their personal touch and create a unique ambiance by adding soft furnishings, decorum and artworks of their choice.

The Soraya 46 superyacht is available for sale through IYC at an asking price of €25,000,000.