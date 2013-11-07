Taking place during the 2013 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, the Gala Ceremony proved a great success for the VSY yacht, winning both the ‘Best Power 65-metre’ and ‘Interior Design’ awards.

Launched in 2012, Stella Maris boasts an exterior design by renowned architect Espen Øino in cooperation with Laurent Giles Naval Architects. The interior design is by Michela Reverberi and is based on simple lines but refined, embellished with natural stones, fabrics and veneers that spell freshness, lightness and luminosity where the external and internal ambiences merge.

The vessel is billed as blending traditional elements of design and layout with new variations on a theme – such as the staggered internal decks, the heights of the saloons and the innovative form of the bow.

Boasting an entire deck exclusively for guests, there is a separate Owner’s deck and saloons featuring spectacular walls made entirely of glass.

Other notable features include a certified helideck and a sundeck designed for evening use with atmospheric lighting, complete with materials and colour tones reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach.