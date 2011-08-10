The new S50 superyacht design is a striking long range concept which is capable of accommodating up to eleven guests in ultimate comfort whilst offering an abundance of space in both the internal and external areas.

A statement from the shipyard read, “For a long time, the founders of Sunrise Yachts have believed that the layout of motor yachts has not evolved with the new generation of owners. There is a convention that guests should be relegated inside the hull and that some of the prime real estate of the yachts is to be sacrificed to services.”

Working with Espen Oeino, together with designer Frank Darnet, Sunrise Yachts are trying to break the mould and introduce a layout that brings the owner and his guests closer to the sea and to the light. In order to achieve this, the collaboration has introduced very large windows, skylights, opening balconies, a central spiral staircase and separate functions for each deck.

An in-depth project model will be on display at the 2011 Cannes and Monaco Yacht Show for closer inspection before her scheduled launch at the end of 2013.