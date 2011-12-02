Superyacht Brazil Sold by IYC

Having been launched in 1993 by Heesen Yachts, Brazil underwent an extensive refit project in 2008. This project completely updated her classical look created by Richard Hein but imbued it with a refreshed and modernised style.

Brazil is an extremely well-equipped superyacht with a modernised interior design by Claudette Bonville, offering sophisticated luxury for up to ten guests in five spacious cabins.

Brazil has now been sold after being listed through IYC for an asking price of $6,450,000.