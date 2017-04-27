Superyacht Cloudbreak: Beneath the Adventure

Space to Entertain

Open fires surrounded by low leather sofas are aplenty on Cloudbreak, where her sheer size and volume allows for the interior spaces to be shaped with an easy curvature that encapsulates guest and makes them feel at home; far from the lines that make up the superyachts sharp and dramatic Espen Oieno exterior angles.

Designed by Christian Liaigre, the French designer’s foray into yacht interiors is led by spare-time sailor Guillaume Rolland, who understands first-hand the appeal of a simplistic yet stylist place to retreat after a day on the water.

Suite Life

An eclectic mix between a New York penthouse and inviting wooden ski-suite, Cloudbreak is contemporary but not clinical, warm but not stuffy and spacious without being simple.

Her affinity to draw on the natural light complements an earthy and subdued colour palate which is more than appropriate for a vessel that travels the world with such closeness. Her materials range from woven rattan to silky smooth leather to touch.

Spa Retreat

Cloudbreak’s depths are much more sensory than you would assume from her harsh exterior. A welcome sanctuary from the adrenaline-fueled environments that this explorer is more than capable than visiting, the on-board spa seamlessly mirrors the Alpine escapes you’re used to booking yourself into for treatment’s after a day’s heli-skiing.

Scandinavian-style wood spans the walls, whilst low-key lighting warms the soul. In a desperate attempt to keep her a center for relaxation whilst trotting the globe, the blend of rich pine and subdued lit corridors is somewhat a theme throughout. The only difference between Cloudbreak and upscale St. Moritz: the ability to take her absolutely anywhere in the world.



Cloudbreak is available to charter with SuperYachtsMonaco for a world of adventure, inside and out.